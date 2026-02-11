Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Dassault Systemes updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.673-1.818 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.330-0.366 EPS.

Dassault Systemes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. 184,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,178. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Dassault Systemes News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dassault Systemes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised to 1.673–1.818 for FY2026, which sits above some street expectations and supports longer-term earnings power.

Full-year EPS guidance was raised to 1.673–1.818 for FY2026, which sits above some street expectations and supports longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Dassault reported full-year 2025 revenue growth and recurring revenue expansion driven by an 11% jump in subscriptions as customers shift to cloud software — a strategic positive for recurring-margin stability. Dassault Systemes posts full-year revenue growth

Dassault reported full-year 2025 revenue growth and recurring revenue expansion driven by an 11% jump in subscriptions as customers shift to cloud software — a strategic positive for recurring-margin stability. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed by $0.01 (reported $0.46 vs. $0.47 consensus) — a small miss that is unlikely on its own to explain large moves but contributes to negative sentiment when paired with weak sales guidance.

Quarterly EPS missed by $0.01 (reported $0.46 vs. $0.47 consensus) — a small miss that is unlikely on its own to explain large moves but contributes to negative sentiment when paired with weak sales guidance. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported modest Q4 revenue growth (about 1%) with management describing solid operating margin performance and EPS expansion in the release, suggesting some operational resilience. Q4 results and 2026 guidance

The company reported modest Q4 revenue growth (about 1%) with management describing solid operating margin performance and EPS expansion in the release, suggesting some operational resilience. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance was well below consensus (guidance ~ $1.5–1.6B vs. ~$2.0B street estimate), a primary driver of the share decline as near-term top-line weakness undermines sentiment.

Q1 2026 revenue guidance was well below consensus (guidance ~ $1.5–1.6B vs. ~$2.0B street estimate), a primary driver of the share decline as near-term top-line weakness undermines sentiment. Negative Sentiment: News outlets flagged a decline in adjusted operating profit and overall weak sales/guidance commentary, which prompted the immediate sell-off. Dassault Systemes Shares Slump on Weak Sales, Guidance

News outlets flagged a decline in adjusted operating profit and overall weak sales/guidance commentary, which prompted the immediate sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped sharply in January (a ~427% increase), indicating growing bearish positioning that can amplify downward moves and volatility.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASTY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DASTY

About Dassault Systemes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.