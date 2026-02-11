Daniel Raihani Buys 15,000,000 Shares of First Au (ASX:FAU) Stock

First Au Limited (ASX:FAU – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani bought 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$225,000.00.
First Au Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.90.
About First Au
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Au
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for First Au Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Au and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.