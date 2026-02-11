Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after acquiring an additional 788,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $1,979,503,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,822,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $952,625,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.37. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

