CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $464.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.4583.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price target on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.56.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.
The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.
