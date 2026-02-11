CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $464.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.4583.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price target on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,114,000 after buying an additional 186,510 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.56.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

