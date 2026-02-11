Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 6 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs. It also provides consumer, personal, and home equity loans and lines; mortgage products; and business loans, term loans, agricultural loans, commercial real estate loans, lines of credit, and letters of credit; and business manager and small business administration loans.

