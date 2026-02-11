Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 6 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $78.00.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
