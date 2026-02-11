Cryder Capital Partners LLP Has $256.21 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115,951 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 14.1% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

