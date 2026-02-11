Critical Survey: Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) versus Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interparfums has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Interparfums”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $3.09 billion 0.67 $162.84 million $2.45 13.60 Interparfums $1.46 billion 2.20 $164.36 million $5.11 19.67

Interparfums has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Garden & Pet. Central Garden & Pet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interparfums, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Interparfums shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Interparfums shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Interparfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 5.04% 10.99% 4.75% Interparfums 11.24% 16.31% 11.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Central Garden & Pet and Interparfums, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 1 3 2 1 2.43 Interparfums 0 3 5 1 2.78

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Interparfums has a consensus price target of $119.14, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Interparfums.

Summary

Interparfums beats Central Garden & Pet on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.