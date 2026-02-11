Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Up 56.6% – What’s Next?

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) was up 56.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 2,335,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,888% from the average daily volume of 117,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Key Cordoba Minerals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cordoba Minerals this week:

Get Cordoba Minerals alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Full article text(s) copied into your message.

Full article text(s) copied into your message. Neutral Sentiment: Direct links to press releases, newswire items, or analyst notes (one or more URLs).

Direct links to press releases, newswire items, or analyst notes (one or more URLs). Neutral Sentiment: Headlines plus the publication and time (if you only have short excerpts).

Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 56.6%

The company has a market cap of C$110.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 3.09.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.