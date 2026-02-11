Contrasting Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT)

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NextNRG has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itm Power has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of NextNRG shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.1% of NextNRG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNRG -85.79% N/A -270.09% Itm Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NextNRG and Itm Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextNRG and Itm Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNRG 1 1 1 1 2.50 Itm Power 0 1 0 1 3.00

NextNRG currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 511.04%. Given NextNRG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextNRG is more favorable than Itm Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNRG and Itm Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNRG $27.77 million 4.36 -$16.19 million ($2.02) -0.45 Itm Power $33.35 million 15.74 -$58.30 million N/A N/A

NextNRG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Itm Power.

Summary

Itm Power beats NextNRG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Itm Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

