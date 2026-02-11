Contrasting Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Federal Screw Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group 15.70% 8.04% 5.94% Federal Screw Works 1.36% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and Federal Screw Works”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $284.57 million 13.61 -$14.02 million $0.42 65.88 Federal Screw Works $97.55 million 0.14 $1.62 million $0.98 10.20

Federal Screw Works has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hesai Group. Federal Screw Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hesai Group and Federal Screw Works, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 5 2 3.13 Federal Screw Works 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hesai Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Federal Screw Works.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Federal Screw Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Screw Works has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Federal Screw Works on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry. It also provides close tolerance machined products that are used in transmission valves, ball joints, steering gear bulkhead assemblies, torque converter hubs, and piston pins; and engineered nut products comprising prevailing torque nuts, free spinning nuts, slotted nuts, nut retainer assemblies, and nut washer assemblies to the automotive industry. In addition, the company offers cold form tooling products, which include assemblies, sleeves, dies, and punches; and complex cold formed parts, such as tie rod housings, valve lifter bodies, and suspension components. Federal Screw Works was founded in 1917 and is based in Romulus, Michigan.

