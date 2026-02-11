Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 70,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 53,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 78,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

