Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.47.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $358.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.67. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

