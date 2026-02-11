Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH Stock Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $330,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $449.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.47 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 23,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,263,204.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 206,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,446.72. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $56,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,424. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,323. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

