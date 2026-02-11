Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Position Boosted by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 3.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

