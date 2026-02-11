Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Holdings Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,203,247 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 111,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 32.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 90,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Comcast Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

