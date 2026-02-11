Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.30.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 691,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.05%.Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15,705.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,571,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,998 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,015,510,000 after buying an additional 2,533,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $225,867,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 276.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,627,000 after acquiring an additional 955,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,550,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,749,000 after purchasing an additional 778,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Zimmer Biomet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zimmer Biomet this week:

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.