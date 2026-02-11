Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $62,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,788,000 after buying an additional 4,211,099 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 382.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an “Overweight” rating, providing a near-term analyst-driven upside case for the shares. Benzinga: JPMorgan raises PT

JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an “Overweight” rating, providing a near-term analyst-driven upside case for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Citi recently hit a 52‑week high, reflecting strong momentum and encouraging investor sentiment that can support further gains if fundamentals remain intact. Investing.com: Citigroup hits 52-week high

Citi recently hit a 52‑week high, reflecting strong momentum and encouraging investor sentiment that can support further gains if fundamentals remain intact. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup served as a joint global coordinator on the UI Boustead REIT pre‑IPO marketing — a routine investment‑banking role that generates fees but is not a material event by itself. Economic Times: UI Boustead REIT premarketing

Citigroup served as a joint global coordinator on the UI Boustead REIT pre‑IPO marketing — a routine investment‑banking role that generates fees but is not a material event by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup entities notified they ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education — a portfolio repositioning move by Citi’s trading/asset teams that doesn’t indicate a change in corporate fundamentals. TipRanks: Citi sells IDP stake

Citigroup entities notified they ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education — a portfolio repositioning move by Citi’s trading/asset teams that doesn’t indicate a change in corporate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha flagged Citi’s new 6.25% preferred issuance (rated a “Hold”); issuance of higher‑yield preferred stock can signal capital needs and may be perceived as incremental financing that is less favorable for common shareholders. Seeking Alpha: Citigroup issues new 6.25% preferred

Seeking Alpha flagged Citi’s new 6.25% preferred issuance (rated a “Hold”); issuance of higher‑yield preferred stock can signal capital needs and may be perceived as incremental financing that is less favorable for common shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were mixed: Citi beat EPS estimates but missed revenue expectations, which can spark concern about top‑line momentum even when profitability metrics look OK — a likely contributor to intraday weakness.

Citigroup stock opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

