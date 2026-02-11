Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALAB. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

ALAB traded down $29.30 on Wednesday, hitting $153.56. 7,411,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,621. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $174.63.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,015,680.42. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,452.93. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

