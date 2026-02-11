Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.88 and last traded at $143.2750, with a volume of 48862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $580.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.43 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 21,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $2,947,080.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,213.45. The trade was a 30.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,061,181.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,407. The trade was a 59.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.