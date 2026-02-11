Cincinnati Insurance Co. Invests $55.58 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,575,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,587,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $560,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,285,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,114 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,892,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after buying an additional 837,117 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

