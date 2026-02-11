Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 58,934 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,934 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $69,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,326 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $133,771,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 45.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,118,000 after acquiring an additional 412,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

