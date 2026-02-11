Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 32,400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total value of $12,424,243.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,404,976.52. This trade represents a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $65,896,375. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $539.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $202.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $589.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

