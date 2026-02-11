Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 321,998 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,998 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.4% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.46% of Brookfield worth $773,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield by 507.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Zacks Research raised Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. Brookfield Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Further Reading

