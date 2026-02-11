Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $174,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $3,896,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.1% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,217 shares of company stock worth $7,901,275 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting QUALCOMM

Positive Sentiment: QCOM's latest quarter beat expectations — $3.50 EPS and $12.25B revenue, with record strength in IoT and automotive and Q2 guidance set at $2.45–$2.65 — supporting the case that non‑handset end markets can cushion handset softness.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. tariff policy: the administration plans exemptions for some advanced semiconductor items — a development that could reduce near‑term cost/tariff risk for chip suppliers and OEM customers that use Qualcomm parts.

Positive Sentiment: Technicals and analyst positioning: after a sharp pullback the stock is technically oversold and several analysts have refreshed bullish targets, creating a favorable risk/reward for some buyers (this is driving short‑term buying interest).

Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics: peers (e.g., Intel's AI/memory pivot) highlight strong AI demand but also ongoing supply/timing issues across the semiconductor supply chain — a theme that can amplify QCOM's moves in either direction.

Neutral Sentiment: Corporate income return: Qualcomm recently declared its quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.6%), which supports income investors but doesn't remove near‑term cyclical risks.

Negative Sentiment: Memory shortage and OEM pullbacks: rising DRAM/HBM prices and constrained supply for AI data centers have tightened handset component availability and prompted OEMs to cut production plans — Qualcomm cited this as the primary driver of its softer guidance and recent share decline.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: an EVP sold 3,200 shares (disclosed via SEC filing), a transaction some investors view as a negative signal on near‑term insider conviction.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades / target cuts: several firms trimmed price targets and ratings after the guidance miss and memory commentary, which raises near‑term downside risk until visibility improves.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8%

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

