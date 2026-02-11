Cibc World Market Inc. Has $220.34 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115,716 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $220,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,559,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 123,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 63,332 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,138,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,477,040. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Next‑gen stores: Walmart’s Jacksonville Supercenter rollout highlights faster delivery, improved store layouts and deeper digital integration — evidence the company can drive omnichannel sales and margins over time. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.26.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.79.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

