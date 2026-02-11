Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 243.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $145,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,127,144,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,436,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,579,000 after purchasing an additional 796,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,206 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,005 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,739,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,893,000 after purchasing an additional 280,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

