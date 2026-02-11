Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 20,485 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $372,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2%
WPM stock opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $160.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.
The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.
