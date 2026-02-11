Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.36 and last traded at C$16.38, with a volume of 58801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

