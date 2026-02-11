Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Walter Bettinger Sells 67,514 Shares

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Walter Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. This represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

