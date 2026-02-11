CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 27th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

CF Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CF Industries to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NYSE CF opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.70. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

