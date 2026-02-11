CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) Critical Contrast

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp (IN) has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp (IN) and CF Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp (IN) $405.46 million 2.32 -$150.48 million ($3.15) -5.84 CF Bankshares $125.92 million 1.64 $17.54 million $2.69 12.07

CF Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horizon Bancorp (IN). Horizon Bancorp (IN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Horizon Bancorp (IN) and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp (IN) 2 1 2 0 2.00 CF Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Horizon Bancorp (IN) presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.51%. CF Bankshares has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp (IN) is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp (IN) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Horizon Bancorp (IN) pays out -20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CF Bankshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp (IN) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp (IN) and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp (IN) -37.12% 11.56% 1.17% CF Bankshares 13.82% 9.87% 0.82%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp (IN) beats CF Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp (IN)

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, business, agricultural, and SBA loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

