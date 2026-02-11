Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 8,787 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $64,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,687,000 after purchasing an additional 556,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,193,000 after purchasing an additional 494,886 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,580,000 after buying an additional 215,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $278.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.