Cemex (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CX has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC cut Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cemex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Get Cemex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CX

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of Cemex stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Cemex has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.38). Cemex had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cemex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 96,734,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,642,000 after buying an additional 1,710,535 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Cemex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,648,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,817 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Cemex by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,300,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469,417 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cemex by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,897,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cemex by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,328,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex

(Get Free Report)

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.