Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Cavco Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Cavco Industries to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $567.38 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $393.53 and a 12-month high of $713.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.00 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $580.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.37 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt acquired 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $463.01 per share, for a total transaction of $191,223.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,066.89. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Boor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.00 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,890. This represents a 2.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 1,800 shares of company stock worth $866,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 118.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,814.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

