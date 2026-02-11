Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $820.00 at Argus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Argus from $625.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.48.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $773.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $623.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.86. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $757.22. The stock has a market cap of $362.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,227.60. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.