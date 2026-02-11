Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $741.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $752.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.19.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.15, for a total value of $4,356,730.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,194.65. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

