Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $741.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $752.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.19.
Caterpillar News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on CAT from $735 to $825 and reiterated a “buy” call, adding upward analyst momentum and a near-term catalyst for investor interest. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Forbes reports Caterpillar is pushing deeper into AI and data services for construction — a potential shift toward higher-margin, recurring software and telematics revenue that can support higher long-term multiple. From Dirt To Data: How Caterpillar Is Reinventing Construction With AI
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar closed 2025 with an ~18% increase in Q4 revenue, underscoring demand resilience across construction and mining — revenue beat helps justify premium valuation while supporting earnings revisions. Caterpillar Posts 18% Rise in 4Q Revenue and Higher Tariff Costs
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage remains skewed positive (many Buy/Outperform ratings and recent target increases), providing a supportive narrative for holders and momentum traders. Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Caterpillar Stock Will Climb or Sink?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and sector commentary (e.g., views on a potential return of inflation and pricing-power plays) could cut both ways — higher equipment pricing helps CAT, but renewed inflation raises input/capital-cost uncertainty. Inflation Is Coming Back – Here’s Where I’m Buying Pricing Power
- Neutral Sentiment: Opinion pieces questioning whether CAT has “run too far” after a big one‑year rally highlight valuation risk and investor caution; useful for gauging profit‑taking pressure but not a hard fundamental change. Has Caterpillar (CAT) Run Too Far After Surging 103% In The Past Year?
- Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling disclosed this week: Anthony Fassino sold ~6,033 shares (~$4.36M) and another senior disclosed a ~22,656‑share sale (~$16.3M). Heavy insider exits can rattle sentiment even with strong company results. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $4,356,730.95 in Stock
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.15, for a total value of $4,356,730.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,194.65. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
