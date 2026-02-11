Carnival Corporation (CCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 27th

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Carnival has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0%annually over the last three years. Carnival has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carnival to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Price Performance

NYSE CCL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carnival

Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.