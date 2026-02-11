Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Carlyle Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carlyle Group to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 6.1%

Carlyle Group stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 1,908,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

