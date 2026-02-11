Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $39,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.6%

CG stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

