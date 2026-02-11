Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,428,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,239,000 after buying an additional 1,628,276 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,287,000 after buying an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $695.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

