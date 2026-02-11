Caprock Group LLC Takes $11.20 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $11,564,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $278.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $280.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.59 and its 200-day moving average is $257.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

