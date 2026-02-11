Caprock Group LLC Makes New $7.72 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

NYSE:UNH opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.87 and a 200-day moving average of $323.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The firm has a market cap of $247.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

