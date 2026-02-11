Caprock Group LLC Makes New $11.75 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,745,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 150.0% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,284.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,172.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,256.55. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $16,194,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. HSBC increased their price target on Booking from $7,447.00 to $7,656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,171.56.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

