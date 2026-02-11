Caprock Group LLC Makes New $10.39 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 75.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 964,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 413,369 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 82,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. President Capital decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

