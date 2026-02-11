Caprock Group LLC Invests $9.40 Million in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on WFC to $99.50 (from $99.00) while keeping a “neutral” rating; the higher PT signals incremental upside but no change in conviction. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on WFC to $99.50 (from $99.00) while keeping a “neutral” rating; the higher PT signals incremental upside but no change in conviction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains favorable — brokerages’ average recommendation is “Moderate Buy,” supporting medium-term demand for the shares. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains favorable — brokerages’ average recommendation is “Moderate Buy,” supporting medium-term demand for the shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference — investor takeaways from the transcript will matter for guidance and capital plans, but the presentation alone produced no clear market-moving surprise. Read More.

Wells Fargo presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference — investor takeaways from the transcript will matter for guidance and capital plans, but the presentation alone produced no clear market-moving surprise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Research pieces evaluating Wells Fargo preferred stock and peer comparisons (Nomura) provide detail for fixed-income and comparative investors but are unlikely to drive large, immediate equity moves. Read More. — Read More.

Research pieces evaluating Wells Fargo preferred stock and peer comparisons (Nomura) provide detail for fixed-income and comparative investors but are unlikely to drive large, immediate equity moves. Read More. — Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo research commentary on broader consumer trends (e.g., GLP‑1 driven shifts toward protein snacks) highlights the firm’s economic research visibility but is indirect for WFC equity performance. Read More.

Wells Fargo research commentary on broader consumer trends (e.g., GLP‑1 driven shifts toward protein snacks) highlights the firm’s economic research visibility but is indirect for WFC equity performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A high-profile customer dispute — Wells Fargo refused to refund a $28K tax payment after a check was stolen — can amplify reputational and litigation concerns and may pressure sentiment among retail investors. Read More.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Articles

