Caprock Group LLC Invests $13.27 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,130 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,701,000 after buying an additional 2,434,556 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after buying an additional 1,681,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,974,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after buying an additional 1,065,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.24.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.