Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,542 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock worth $100,914,925 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AppLovin from $721.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $771.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.05.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $472.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $612.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.49.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Stories

