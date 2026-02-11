Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,542 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CapitalWatch apologized and retracted parts of its report that linked an AppLovin shareholder to criminal activity, which removed a major catalyst for the recent sell-off and helped spark the stock’s rebound. Short-seller CapitalWatch apologizes, retracts report on AppLovin shareholder
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and outlets have framed the post-dip move as a buying opportunity — Jefferies and other commentators defended AppLovin’s fundamentals and called the sell-off overblown, lending support to momentum. AppLovin stock jumps as Jefferies defends ’great buying opportunity’
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings analysis suggests a setup that could point to gains into the report, highlighting potential upside if revenue/AI-adoption signals beat expectations. AppLovin stock heads into earnings with a setup that points to gains
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish investors argue APP’s AI-driven ad product rollouts (Axon 2.0, creative automation, e‑commerce targeting) create a growth inflection and attractive valuation metrics after the pullback. AppLovin: Why I’m Buying The Dip Despite CloudX Narrative
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals and trade commentary highlight key support/resistance around the $466 area and a breakout narrative that has traders piling in on momentum. Stock Of The Day: Is AppLovin Breaking Out?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for February appears to show no meaningful short position (anomalous “0 shares” reading), so short-squeeze risk is unclear and data integrity should be confirmed before trading on it.
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces note AppLovin’s positioning in AI-resistant ad/monetization infrastructure, which supports the longer-term thesis but is not an immediate catalyst. Best Software Stocks to Buy That AI Can’t Disrupt (NET, APP, MDB)
- Negative Sentiment: Some high-profile commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) remain skeptical, noting the market has become less enamored with former “magical” growth stories — negative sentiment like this can cap upside if earnings or guidance disappoint. Jim Cramer on AppLovin: “Not So Magical Now”
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AppLovin from $721.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $771.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP
AppLovin Stock Performance
NASDAQ APP opened at $472.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $612.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.49.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.