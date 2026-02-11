Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,927 Strategy Inc $MSTR

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,927 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 2.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Strategy by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.11. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research set a $250.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.14.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 7,843 shares valued at $1,635,762. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

