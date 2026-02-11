Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,578,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $636.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

