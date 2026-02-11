Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,828 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $204.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

